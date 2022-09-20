Janhvi Kapoor enjoys experimenting with fresh Instagram trends, as seen in her most recent post. After being “screamed at” by her “extroverted friends,” she shared a transition reel on Tuesday that showed her and her friend Muskan Chanana getting ready for a party on Friday night. In the video, Janhvi and her friend can be seen entering the shot while wearing bathrobes. Then, they are seen turning away from the camera and entering party mode after the popular Reels audio, “And, why aren’t you in uniform?” plays in the background.

With an ivory mini-corset dress, Janhvi looks stylish. Both the divas looked hot and sassy in their bathrobes, as well as short white dresses, which are perfect for party wear. The actress captioned her post, “All our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night @orry1” Their Friend Orhan didn’t miss the post and commented, “I am literally the only extroverted friend.” Fans are going gaga over their stylish looks and fantastic video.

They looked damn hot and stole the attention of fans. Fans love to see the videos and stylish looks of Janhvi Kapoor. She just sizzles every outfit giving the hottest looks, and mesmerizes us with her style game. The diva has achieved a lot in her career, and fans are going crazy over her stylish looks and amazing talent.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebs.