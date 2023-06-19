Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More

Janhvi Kapoor is a heartthrob of tinsel town. She has carved her niche in the industry with her acting chops. She started her journey from Dhadak. However, she got her first opportunity because of being a starkid. But she had worked hard to make herself better every day. And after ups and downs in her career and the actress starts her new journey with Ulajh. Read more.

Dhadak fame took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself featuring her face with the camera action board. The name on the boards hints towards the film name, which is Ulajh, and it also means the diva has successfully begun the film’s shooting.

While the film is directed by the National award winner Sudhanshu Saria, it is a patriotic thriller featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It is a story about a young UFS officer from a Patriots family who gets embroiled in a creepy conspiracy. In comparison, the film is written by Parveen Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, and dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Talking about Ulajh Janhvi Kapoor said to IndianExpress, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

