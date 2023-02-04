Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, appears to be making her relationship with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya public. She was recently seen arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house in Shikhar’s car after a party, and she even smiled at the paparazzi who snapped her photos. A pap posted the video on the internet. Janhvi Kapoor’s frequent sightings with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have fueled rumors that the couple is about to make their romance public. They were recently seen coming to Karan Johar’s party in the town.

Janhvi Kapoor And Her Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s Appearance

In the video, Janhvi is seen conversing with Shikhar while gesturing for the photographers to get away from the car. Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a little brown dress and a beige coat, as she often does. Her hoop earrings rounded off her ensemble. Shikhar Pahariya, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeved sweater and blue jeans.

