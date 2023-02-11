Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer on February 7 and pictures from their big day are finally out on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

Karan was all smiles as he posed with his celebrity friends. He shared an unseen group picture, featuring Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, producers Aarti and Pooja Shetty, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shabinaa and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Shahid Kapoor opted for an all-black outfit while Mira Rajput was looking gorgeous in a pastel green crop top-palazzo set, which she paired with an embroidered shrug. Karan Johar went for a blingy outfit from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. In one of the celebrations, the filmmaker wore a purple achkan and completed his look with a multi-print dupatta.

Sharing the photos, Karan Johar wrote: “Hum Saath Saath hai….#sidkiarakishaadi. Thank you for being so patient, Sheldon Santos (celebrity photographer).”