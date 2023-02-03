It’s that time of year when the query “Bralette, what?” makes the most sense, considering that the sultry season has officially ended. But don’t stop thinking about it; if there’s a gorgeous outfit, we’ll figure out how to wear it correctly. We have superstars reminding us casually, and can we be sidetracked any further by how elegant it might look? It appears that its fame has not waned in the least. From breakfast to parties and beachgoers, ask them, what looks as good as a bralette? After some thorough digging, we received a few references from actresses like Kiara Advani to Alaya F, just so that you can get your bralette game on track.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani won the color-blocking competition by wearing a pink-hued dhoti with chevron designs, a sparkly border, and dazzling silver stripes. Her exquisite miniature accessories, which featured a barely-there glittering waist belt, tiny jhumkis, and a plethora of brilliant bangles, show her sensual attractiveness. Her flawless makeup and open, disheveled waves in her hair added to the drama. Her look was finished with bare lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and smokey eyelashes. The traditional bindi completed the look perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress from Mili is dressed in a blue bikini and denim shorts. She kept her makeup minimal and applied pale brown lipstick. Janhvi Kapoor’s hair was fashioned in a center-parted wavy hairstyle. She wore simply a black choker. Janhvi is posing for the camera while standing and holding a coconut.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress is seen wearing a casual look, a teal blue scoop neck crop top, and a pair of wide-leg denim blue shorts. The De De Pyaar De actress captured the perfect holiday feeling, wearing white shoes and a charming small rucksack.

Alaya F

Alaya F, clad in a light blue bikini swimsuit, was photographed three times smiling cheerfully while posing next to a hot pool. She is also surrounded by a nice, lavish-looking continental lunch consisting of a liberally topped pizza, green veggies, what appears to be wonderful cheesy pasta, and orange juice as a beverage.

Whose bralette fashion did you love the most? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.