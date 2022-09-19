Koffee With Karan 7 has been very interesting and a roller coaster ride for all the viewers since its beginning. The masala content spiced the audience and entertained them to the core. The show also gave us some big revelations about the B-town celebs. And this time, the three fabulous ladies Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey are going to sizzle the couch with some goofing conversation.

Karan Johar dropped the promo clip of the episode on his Instagram today. In the clip, Karan is having a good chat with the B-town ladies. While he asked Gauri Khan, “One Advice To Give Suhana?” Answering this Gauri said, “Never date two boys at the same time!” Then He asked Maheep Kapoor, “Which actor would you like to team with when offered a film,” quickly replying Maheep said, “I think I look great with Hrithik Roshan.” While Karan Johar replies, “Really!! How guts do you have to say this?!” Continuing he also asked some spicy questions to Bhavana Pandey. Later When asked to Gauri Khan, “Your love story with Shah Rukh Khan has to be given a title, what would it be?” Gauri choosing the best said, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” The episode is going to be more fun.

While sharing the clip Karan captioned it, “These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 12 streaming from this Thursday at 12 am only on Disney+ Hotstar.

