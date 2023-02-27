Kriti Sanon is one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is at the prime of her professional career when everything she does receives a lot of love and attention. She is among the most popular and gorgeous actors and entertainers our Hindi entertainment industry is privileged to have.

Kriti’s career has recently been extraordinary, and we are enjoying everything. She has stamped her individuality with brilliance to become a self-made superstar. She inspires innumerable young performers who want to be like her. Kriti has worked hard to carve out her individuality and uniqueness; we are all proud of her.

When Kriti Sanon shares a stunning photo or video on her social media page to attract followers and fans, the internet feels the fire and melts in awe. Now, her latest scorching set of images in her latest post has us all weak in the knees for real, and we are in for a visual treat. She just uploaded a lovely photo of herself dressed in black and white; scroll down to view her outfit’s look.

Kriti Sanon’s Picture Appearance

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a black sequin strapless top with a tight high-side slit and black heels. Her hair was styled in a tight side part. She applied black smokey eyes, shimmering highlighted cheeks, and nude-tinted lipstick to her makeup. She accessories with a few rings. In the first image, her attire covers her face. She wore a white V-neck sleeveless midi dress with silver shoes in the second photo.

Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with a center part. She kept her makeup basic, with a sparkly highlighted face and nude lipstick. She is shown in the photo with her side shoulder aspect. In the third image, she shows her curved stance as well as her entire attire. In the fourth image, she is wearing a cream-colored sequin saree. Her hair was styled in a center part, with two bangs and a messy bun. She is showing her side outfit appearance in the photo. Kriti Sanon captioned her post, “It was a black & white kinda weekend!! .”

What do you think about Kriti Sanon’s picture appearance in black and white outfits? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.