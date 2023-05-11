London Dairies: Shruti Haasan's Vacationing Moments Serve Goals

Shruti Haasan is a famous star in the Indian entertainment world. The actress is enjoying her vacation in London Diaries, and here are some refreshing pics

South star Shruti Haasan is a constant attraction in news headlines. Her unique personality and style keep her engaged with her fans. She lives like a queen and sometimes takes time off to travel to different cities. The actress shared snaps of her form London vacation. Let’s check out.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared some snaps from her vacation. In the first story, she shared the wide-angle view of the city from the aeroplane and captioned, “London never disappoints Raining and grey.” In the following story, the actress reached her destination and took a snap of the weather outside with the caption, “Why is it so sunny.” And lastly shared a blurred snap of herself with the caption, “Three hours in immigration… Test of my spirit.”

Shruti Haasan Career

Shruti Haasan majorly works in South cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster hit Luck. Later after a long halt, she appeared in another hit film Ramaiya Vastavaiya alongside Girish Kumar. Lastly, she was featured in the movie Welcome Back. She has also been in south films like Salaar, Race Gurram.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.