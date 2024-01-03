Malavika Mohanan Glows ‘Gulabi’ In the Green Nature, See Photos

Malavika Mohanan, the stunning, talented, and versatile actress of South India, never fails to grab attention all over the country with her fashion. The actress loves ethnic outfits and often chooses to drape the elegance where she goes. However, today, Malavika is glowing in a beautiful gulabi ethnic outfit. Let’s take a closer look.

Malavika Mohanan’s Gulabi Glow

The ever-charming Malavika begins a new year, 2024, with the gulabi glow in ethnic fit. The diva wore a beautiful blush pink salwar suit, including a light floral printed three-fourth sleeves kurta with a comfy pajama and matching dupatta. Embracing simple, Malavika Mohanan keeps her glam minimal. She opts for a kajal and brown eye shadow, accentuating her beautiful eyes. The pink lips go well with her gulabi glam. The open mid-part hairstyle complements her simplicity. At the same time, the small pink earrings look gorgeous. The matching embroidered jutis completes her look.

But wait, there is more! Adding beauty to her look, Malavika Mohanan poses with a pink rose flower. Everything pink amidst the beautiful greenery looks oh-so-breathtaking. The actress goes candid with and plays with nature, making us fall for her beauty. The greenery around, the pink rose, and the pink outfit create a mesmerizing glimpse. Her smile looks killer.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s pink ethnic outfit? Drop your views in the comments box below.