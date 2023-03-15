Mira Rajput is an Indian socialite with a sizable fan base on Instagram. Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, and mother of two children has always been an avid social media user. She frequently updates her Instagram account with photographs and updates, instilling healthy living suggestions in her fans. As a result, the actress has become a role model for many young people around the country. In addition, Mira has a YouTube account, is a health enthusiast, and has promoted various well-known companies.

Mira Rajput is the real thing when it comes to social media. Mira Rajput has a popular Instagram account sharing glimpses of her daily life with her followers and friends. Consequently, people fawned over the famous wife’s photographs and returned for more.

The diva never fails to publish a breathtaking snapshot on social media, and her sense of style has always amazed us. The actress has garnered much attention on social media for her stunning fashion lookbook. The diva has also earned a big Instagram following, and we have covered her amazing design clothing line, which will astonish you. She is often seen accompanying her husband on his travels for work and has been spotted at various events and locations worldwide. Recently she shared a picture series of herself enjoying the beauty of the black and white house in Singapore; scroll down to see her picture appearance.

Mira Rajput’s Picture Appearance

Mira Rajput donned a white checkered shirt and pants ensemble with green and black details, which she teamed with white flip-flops. Her hair was pulled back in a tight ponytail. She applied peach-pink matte lipstick and kept her makeup basic. She wears white framed sunglasses, golden leaf structured stud earrings, and a silver bracelet as accessories. The diva wears a black sling bag. In the first image, she stands with one hand on the compound and poses dashingly for the camera. In the second image, she took a selfie and smiled at the camera. She photographed a black-and-white house view with lights, a dining area, and a lovely plant showpiece in the third image. In the fourth picture, she captured a melted candle showpiece; it looks like an ice freeze. In the last picture, she captured a portrait of a clay pot with a unique shape. Mira Rajput captioned her Instagram post, “Looking like a Starbucks cup in a heritage Singaporean Black & White House.”

