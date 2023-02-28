Mira Rajput is a popular personality. We’ve been in awe of Mira Rajput ever since her wedding to Shahid Kapoor was announced. Fanatics, paparazzi and haters, Mira handled them like a total pro. With class, elegance, and dignity, this star wife managed to win our hearts.

Mira, who is very active on social media, recently took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister. She captioned the photos: “Biggest-tightest-birthday-squeeze for the bestest, kindest big sister! Friend, confidant, official committee head of all family committees, the masi who loves giving personalised gifts and most of all pure heart”

“It is impossible to love you back the way you love everyone around you; your kindness, thoughtfulness and selflessness can never be matched. You are the strength of our family and the one who keeps it warm! And when we all count our blessings we count you twice.

Salud ! 😜

Now that it’s out of the way —

Happy 40’s!!!”