Mouni Roy vs. Disha Patani: Who Pulls Off Strapless Dress Look Better?

Fashion is an important and prominent part of the entertainment industry. Actresses dress to the nines. They are also well-known for trying out new outfits and making a statement with their wardrobe. Both actresses expertly integrate classic and contemporary aspects, making their outfit choices stand out. The divas looked different while wearing the strapless dress. We spotted Mouni Roy and Disha Patani sporting strapless dresses in their unique styles. Check out below-

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani’s Strapless Dress Appearance-

Mouni Roy in an Ivory Strapless Dress

The diva looked stunning in a strapless with a corset-style bodice. The dress was adorned with sparkling embellishments and pearl elements mini dress, making it an ideal choice for channeling glam queen vibes. Her outfits’ bodycon silhouette highlighted her toned form and increased the oomph factor. She chose a stunning pair of pearl-embellished heels; for hair, the actress opted for middle-parter wavy tresses, which perfectly frame her face. She chose glowing makeup with winged eyeliner and pink matte lip to compliment her look.

Disha Patani in a Black Strapless Dress

The actress looked glamorous in a black strapless, tube-style with two beadwork intricate heart motifs across her bustline, bodycon mini-length dress. That was the entire outfit. It is minimalistic glam, with splashes of color and cheeky placement over the front, but that was enough to get the attention. The actress chose beauty looks that were directly out of the coquette style. Her long brown hair is fashioned in waves and worn half-down, with a split fringe and black bow fastened behind. She finished the look with winged eyeliner, a beautiful complexion with traces of color on the cheeks, and a glossy lip. She also added accessories to her outfit, with silver earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

Both actresses have the potential to pull off the strapless dress look with aplomb, but it ultimately comes down to individual taste and how each person interprets and styles the outfit.

Stay tied to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.