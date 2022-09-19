Mrunal Thakur has become a Bollywood star now. She sizzled on the big screen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. She also bagged some big Bollywood films like Love Sonia, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka and Jersey.

Mrunal is known for her style and fitness. The actress’s fashion sense is always on point. Be it her bold on-screen choices, her glamorous fashion avatars, or philanthropic ventures, Samantha always manages to keep her followers engaged. Fitness is very important for the actress and she is much disciplined about everything that she takes up.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a photo from her workout session with her trainer. In the post, the two can be seen posing for the camera in the gym. Dressed in black, Mrunal captioned her photo: “And the prep for the next begins! @rohityson_ 🫡” Check below!