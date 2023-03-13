Mrunal Thakur has become a Bollywood star now. She sizzled on the big screen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. She also bagged some big Bollywood films like Love Sonia, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka.

Mrunal is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Whatever she wears becomes the latest trend. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in saree or gown, Mrunal’s style game is always up to the mark.

When it comes to western ensembles, Mrunal knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Recently, Mrunal took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous photos in a blue jumpsuit. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in these sunkissed photos as she posed on a terrace for her photoshoot. Check photos!