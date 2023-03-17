After the grand success of Sita Ramam, it looks like Mrunal Thakur has gotten a significant career boost of her life, as she signs up for the next movie Nani 30, that too for whopping six crores, starring alongside Nani himself. However, the title of the movie is yet to be decided, and Nani 30 is a rough sketch title that the makers have put up for as of now.

Speaking of Mrunal Thakur, the actress began her venture as a television actress. Earning a foothold in the television industry with her honing acting skills, the actress thrived to get an earn in Bollywood. However, the actress had it hard in Bollywood, but recently her movie Sita Ramam, where she starred alongside Dulquer Salman, got her countrywide recognition in no time. And it looks like she currently having a moment of her peaking success.

A source close to mid-day has stated, “This development makes her one of the highest paid leading ladies, down south,” and also has added that she has currently seven big-budget movie offers on the pipeline to choose from. “Two of these are Telugu films, two are Tamil ones, and one is in Malayalam. However, her decision will depend on when her next Hindi film takes off. Discussions with a few Bollywood filmmakers are underway, and things should materialise in a matter of weeks. Later this year, she may make her Tamil and Malayalam film debut.”

Mrunal Thakur’s last appearance was in the movie Selfiee, where she gave a cameo spin. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrat Bharucha. However, the movie did not do well in the box office and tanked. Her next feature will be in Gumraah, that is set to release on April 7. The movie shall also star Aditya Roy Kapur as the male lead.