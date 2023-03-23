Young and talented Nora Fatehi became a household name after she showed off her killer dance moves in blockbuster chartbuster Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. The enchanting beauty makes sure to give an insight into her life through her social media pages and her fans are totally in love with her for that.

She always manages to stun her fans with a variety of diverse looks, be it on the red carpet, onscreen or an everyday look. Her versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. Nora has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive.

Recently, Nora took to Instagram and shared a new video in which she can be seen flaunting her simple look. Nora posed for the camera wherein she is seen wearing a white salwar suit. As soon as she uploaded the photos, fans started dropping comments and called her beautiful. Check here!