Nora Fatehi became a household name after she showed off her killer dance moves in blockbuster chartbuster Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. The enchanting beauty makes sure to give an insight into her life through her social media pages and her fans are totally in love with her for that. Nora recently took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous looks. She was seen wearing a deep-neck bralette paired with high-waisted denim shorts.

Nora’s gorgeous outfit was from the renowned brand Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a deep V-neck bralette with silver detailing and paired it with high-waisted denim shorts featuring a safety pin design, which added a punk edge to her seductive appearance. She also wore a black netted bodysuit underneath, which perfectly complemented her look.

Nora wore a heavy silver sequined choker necklace and layered it with another silver and black diamond-studded neckpiece. To balance out her heavy necklace look, she opted for minimal silver studs for her ears. Nora wore her tresses in a polished ponytail. She wore nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara to enhance her eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Check her look below!