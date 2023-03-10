Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is already a star even before making her debut in Bollywood. She is also a social media sensation and as soon as she drops her picture on social media, it goes instantly viral. Recently, she posed in a red lehenga for a photoshoot.

Nysa’s pictures from the set were shared by her stylist. In the photos, Nysa is dressed in a red Anita Dongre lehenga. Nysa’s red lehenga with tone-on-tone embroidery in majestic patterns was also swathed in sequin embellishments. She paired the floor-grazing traditional outfit with a sultry blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Nysa accessorized her ensemble with a dainty pair of earrings with red-stone dropping. She let her outfit do all the talking and went minimal with the jewellery and only opted for the aforementioned earrings. Beaming highlighter, balmy nude lips, fluttery eyelashes, and smokey eye shadow were her beauty picks. Check below!