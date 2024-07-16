[Photos] Janhvi Kapoor Follows Mr & Mrs Mahi Promotion Trend For ‘Ulajh’- Wearing Clothes That Speak About The Film

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Ulajh. As usual, her promotional looks are creating buzz. However, what we noticed is that the actress is following the “Mr & Mrs Mahi” promotions trend by wearing outfits that reflect the film’s themes. For her upcoming film, “Ulajh,” the actress’ fashion choices are similarly symbolic, with her ensembles featuring elements that visually communicate the film’s narrative, increasing engagement and building anticipation. Her new look in a black and white gown is the same. Let’s take a look below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Black And White Gown Look For Ulajh Event

For the event in town, Janhvi steps out, showcasing her masterpiece collection wearing a black and white gown. Her outfit features a corset bodice designed like collars of the blazer entangled with a thigh-high front slit, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals. Janhvi’s out-of-the-box outfit reflects the meaning of her film Ulajh, which means entangled.

But wait, that’s not all! Janhvi elevates her look with an open-wavy hairstyle. With minimalistic makeup and golden accessories, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. The huge black glasses add swag to her outfit. With the toe-point high heels, the diva makes a stellar appearance at the event. The body-hugging outfit defines her curvy figure, making us fall for her style and effortless grace.