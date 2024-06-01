Pooja Hegde Takes 1st Step Towards Greenery, Cleans Beaches To Save Mother Nature

Pooja Hegde is one of the few actresses who not only loves to act, dance, and entertain her fans but also spreads awareness about certain topics and works for change. She often shares stories from her life, inspiring her fans or teaching them for some better cause. Yet again, she dropped new photos, sharing a glimpse of her first step towards saving her mother nature.

Pooja Hegde’s First Step Towards Greenery And To Save Mother Nature

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a series of photos showcasing insights from her day as she steps out to save her mother nature and speed awareness about greenery. In one of the images, the actress can be seen collecting garbage on the beach and putting it in a bag, cleaning the beach. In the text, she wrote, “Time to clean up.”

In the other images, she posed while picking up garbage and smiled. Pooja is spreading awareness to safeguard our mother nature by volunteering her time in social work. She was also seen talking about it and spreading awareness on stage with a mic in her hand. In the last photo, the actress shared a glimpse with all the other people who were there, and everyone wore green to spread awareness for greenery. She wrote, “We all took our #onegreenstep today.” The actress often inspires fans for the better.