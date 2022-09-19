Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat has now shared an exclusive workout video on social media, prompting goals, check out

Priya Bapat, one of the leading Marathi actresses, who has not only earned love with her work in some popular Marathi films to date, has also earned her own foothold in Bollywood too.

Now given her scintillating shining career graph in films, the actress has also managed to dazzle her fans with her workout videos, fashion and more on her social media handle.

That being said, sharing a video on Monday on her Instagram handle, we could spot the actress working out in loads, looking all ultra-fit in an orange tank top and black trousers.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Great workout is the best birthday gift!This is how I started my birthday this year too!! I can’t thank you enough @the_zolton for the perfect workout to kick start the new year and a birthday! I recharge my energy and get the positivity right here in the gym!”

Check out-