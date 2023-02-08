Priya Bapat and hubby Umesh Bapat are on a vacation to Kashmir. Priya and Umesh who happen to be a very romantic and expressive couple, are enjoying their private time in the arms of Nature, and it the snow-filled landscape.

Well, for Priya, she is bestowed with the favourites at this trip. Her favourite man and the company of the favourite place that is Kashmir.

Yes, they put up a cute picture, hand in hand, a very romantic one, which oozes out couple goals.

Priya seems to be confused in the mind but happy in her heart, as she writes,

My favourite place in the world is …

Umm.. Kashmir ? Or In your Arms ? I am contemplating now 🤣🤣

@umesh.kamat 😘😘😘

Aww!! Understandable. But when you get both as company, then there is nothing better than it! Enjoy your great company, Priya!!

Do you believe that they are a very romantic couple by seeing this cute picture?

