Marathi couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat are unquestionably among the most beloved and adored couples in the Marathi regional cinema industry. They had been in love for many years, and the best thing that worked for them was their friendship, which set the groundwork for a good relationship.

Every time they appear together in public, the two are ‘couple goals,’ and it’s no surprise their chemistry completely gets our admiration. So, today, we decided to offer you all a visual treat by showing you some charming moments of Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat together that would make you fall in love with the spirit of romance.

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat never get shy to express their love on social media, recently, Priya Bapat shared a picture with Umesh Kamat in a traditional look, scroll down to see their appearance.

Priya Bapat And Umesh Kamat’s Appearance

Priya Bapat was dressed in a maroon saree with a golden white work blouse. She completes her look with a white and gold pendant choker and a golden ring. Priya wore her hair in a wavy middle-parted manner. In addition, she wore light glossy pink lipstick with her basic shimmering makeup.

Umesh Kamat was dressed in a golden sherwani and white trousers. Umesh wore his hair in a puffed side-parted manner. Priya stands in the shot, and Umesh holds her from behind with a wonderful grin on their face, creating an incredible pair of goals. Priya Bapat captioned her post, “.”

All their fans are showing love in their picture; one fan wrote, “Maharashtra’s favorite couple!” and another fan wrote, “Awesome couple ” showered with heart emojis in the comment section.

Priya Bapat’s Social Media Appearance

Priya Bapat is quite popular on social media and has a large fan following. She is well-liked for her fashionable look. The actress has a lovely beauty that catches our attention right away. The Diva frequently releases wonderful photographs and videos to keep her fans up to date.

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat look adorable together, aren’t they? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.