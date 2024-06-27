Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie’s Heartwarming Reunion, Checkout Photos!

Priyanka Chopra has been living the best of both worlds, personally and professionally, in Australia for the past several weeks. The actress, who is now filming The Bluff, has reconciled with her husband, Nick Jonas, and appears to be spending quality time with him and Malti Marie. Check out the photos below!

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Post-

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post an adorable couple photo of Nick Jonas embracing her in his arms. Hollywood couple pose in front of a lake, with the singer holding his wife around her waist. Then there’s a photo of him and his daughter Malti Marie going to meet the cartoon character Paw Patrol and posing in a candid picture. Then follows a video of the global diva flaunting her leg injuries. The actress shared a picture of herself with her friends. And also doing a bonfire with two little munchkins; the next picture features Madhu Chopra sitting on a chair.

On Priyanka Chopra’s post, her Husband, Nick Jonas, comments with a red heart.

Nick Jonas’s Instagram Post-

Nick also shares some stunning pictures on Instagram. One features Nick Jonas affectionately hugging his daughter Malti. The following picture shows him holding her hand as they walk through the streets of Australia. The final image is of the father-daughter combination posing with the Paw Patrol, including Priyanka’s mother.

On Nick Jonas’s post, Wife Priyanka Chopra comments with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia filming for her upcoming film The Bluff. Her daughter, Malti, has also been with her during the shoot.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.