South beauty Raashi Khanna made her career debut in the movie Madras Café’ and then later went on to debut in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries as well. The actress is loved by the audience for her performances in her movies. The actress will be next seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series which also stars Shahid Kapoor in a lead role.

Raashi is overpowering the fashion game in Bollywood. She balances her style between sophisticated and cool. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Raashi’s style game is always up to the mark.

Recently, Raashi shared glamorous photos with her fans. She took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures in which she was dressed in a white waistcoat which she paired with white pants. Raashi opted for open curls along with the outfit. Check here!