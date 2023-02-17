Raashii Khanna is a beautiful South Indian actress who usually appears in regional films. The diva has acted in films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She is a well-prominent playback singer with a wonderful voice. The diva, who is also a superb performer, looks stunning in any western costume. Despite her simple outfit, the actress emanated attractiveness.

Raashii Khanna, who had back-to-back blockbusters in 2022 with Sardar and Thiruchitrambalam, is scheduled to work on many Bollywood projects in 2023. Yodha is also another film wherein she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii is often seen wearing a mix of traditional and modern outfits.

She has a versatile style and can pull off both Indian and western wear equally easily. Her Instagram account is a great source of inspiration for anyone experimenting with fashion and trying out different styles. Raashii Khanna is a foremost figure in the industry! She has a strong fan base and has been in several blockbuster films. Her followers adore her and her photographs. She recently shared a selfie picture of herself in an orange outfit and sunglasses; scroll down to see her picture look.

Raashii Khanna’s Selfie Picture

Raashii Khanna donned an orange ensemble. Her hair was styled in a side-parted basic straight look. She applied tinted pink bluesy eyeshadow and a light glossy pink lipstick for her minimal makeup. She only wears brown sunglasses as an accessory. She shared a selfie with a face and neck in the photo. In the photo, she rests her chin on her fingers and takes a serious attitude toward the camera. Raashii Khanna captioned her story, “Airfie Hello #Chennai.”

Raashii Khanna’s Upcoming Yodha Movie

Yodha is a forthcoming Indian Hindi-language action-thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, written by Sagar Ambre, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna appear in the film. After her debut film, Madras Cafe, Khanna returns to Hindi cinema with this film. Yodha is set to be released in theatres on July 7, 2023.

