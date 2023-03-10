Rajkummar Rao is a Hindi cinema actor from India. He is well-known for his acting abilities and has received several honors for his work, including the National Film Award for Best Actor. Rajkummar Rao is regarded as one of the most gifted performers of his age, with parts in indie and mainstream Bollywood films earning him critical praise.

He made his cinematic debut in 2010 with “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and rose to prominence with his appearance in “Kai Po Che!” in 2013. “Shahid,” “Queen,” “CityLights,” “Aligarh,” “Newton,” “Stree,” and “Ludo” are some of Rajkummar Rao’s notable films. He is well-known for his ability to play a broad range of characters and has wowed audiences in both tragic and comedic parts. Rajkummar Rao’s talent and dedication to his profession have earned him a place among the Indian film industry’s most regarded and admired performers.

Rajkummar Rao is active on social media and has a strong presence on various platforms. He uses his social media accounts to connect with his fans and update them about his latest projects and personal life. Recently he shared an emotional post of his late mother, Kamlesh Yadav, on her death anniversary; scroll down to see his post appearance.

Rajkummar Rao’s Emotional Post

Rajkummar Rao went to Instagram on the 7th anniversary of his late mother, Kamlesh Yadav’s death, to remember her fondly. Rajkummar Rao posted an image of his mother while seated, wearing a yellow and floral patterned saree with a black bindi and smiling at the camera. Rajkummar Rao captioned his Instagram post, “It’s been 7 years Maa. Miss you today.. Miss you everyday, but I know you are there with me. Take care of your parents, guys. Tell them you love them. ”

Rajkummar Rao’s Upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Movie

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is an upcoming Bollywood film starring cricket players directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are in the lead roles in this film. It is currently being produced under the poster of Dharma Productions.

