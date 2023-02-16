Rakul Preet Singh is among the most beautiful women in Bollywood. The actress is well-known in the Indian and South cinema industries. The stunning beauty has fans in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In addition, Rakul has appeared in a few Kannada films. With her acting abilities in films, she was able to take the spotlight. Rakul Preet was lauded for her performance and the message she emphasized throughout the film. Her performance as Sanya was among the most impressive ever.

Rakul is famous for her impeccable and unequaled sense of style. Rakul’s fashion sense is impeccable, whether dressed casually or for a red-carpet appearance in a saree or gown. Rakul knows how to go out in style and gives her fans and followers a lot of fashion inspiration regarding Indian clothing.

Rakul knows how to look great and stand out in ethnic wear, whether crushing it in a traditional suit or making a statement in a lehenga. Rakul recently took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of herself dressed in a black pattern silk velvet kurta attire; scroll down to view her appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Outfit Appearance

Rakul Preet Singh looks lovely in a black contrast pattern silk kurta with a light green netted dupatta and a black mojari. Rakul Preet Singh styled her hair in a wavy half ponytail with a center part. It adds a touch of glamour while still keeping the hair out of the way and not competing with the outfit. Rakul’s simple makeup with brown eyeshadow, light red tinted cheeks, and dark peach-pink-colored lipstick is a great choice for a daytime or evening event. It enhances her natural beauty without overwhelming her features or clashing with the outfit. In addition, long-rounded earrings and a few gold rings are great accessories for an ethnic outfit. The accessories add a touch of sophistication and elegance without overpowering the outfit. Rakul Preet Singh captioned her Instagram post, “Mirror selfie failure .”

What do you think about Rakul's picture appearing in a black motif velvet kurta?