Bollywood is world’s one of the most popular film production hubs. South cinema is India’s other popular film-making industry that releases films in the South Indian languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, etc. The south industry produced some versatile and amazing actors with multi talents and attractive personalities. And here is a list of the 5 most popular South Indian actors from Ram Charan to Joseph Vijay.

1) Ram Charan Teja

Ram Charan is one of the most successful actors in the South. He is the son of legendary Chiranjeevi and belongs to the Allu Konidela family, who are known for their contribution to Indian cinema. The actor is ranked one of the highest-paid actors in the South. He has received accolades such as the Nandi awards, Filmfare, and others. Recently, his film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu got Golden Globe Best Song Award.

2) Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s craze is on another level. Pushpa star is a ruler of millions of hearts over the country. He is known for his roles in films like DJ, Satyamurthy, and many others. His impactful roles gathered his name, fame, money, and several accolades.

3) Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is a superstar in South cinema. The actor buzzed into the headlines for his remark about Bollywood. He majorly works in Telugu films. Mahesh is a collector of a bundle of awards including the IIFA Utsavam award, SIIMA Award, Filmfare Award, and many others.

4) Dhanush

He is an irreplaceable star in the South. You must remember his song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’. Dhanush is a multi-talented star. He is a director, producer, singer, songwriter, actor, and others. The actor has excelled in his career which brought him several awards including SIIMA Awards, Filmfare Awards, National Awards, and more.

5) Joseph Vijay

The actor charged 120 crores for his film Varisu making him one of the highest paid in South cinema. Vijay is regarded as Thalapathy which means leader. He is popular for his feature in films like Master, Beast, Bigil, and others. The South Cinema honored him for his impactful contribution to the cinema. The 48-year-old actor is still creating history with his acting.

