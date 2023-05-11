ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee And Her First-Ever Mumbai Metro Experience, Read

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a stunning actress in the entertainment industry. In the latest Instagram post, she shared her experience travelling in the Mumbai metro

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 May,2023 21:05:08
The gorgeous Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is one of the town’s heartthrobs. She has amazed the audience with her on-screen masala performances. Her skilful acting, dancing and performance on screen are appreciated by her fans. Currently, she is vacationing in Mumbai and treating her fans with new pics. And in the latest post, the actress expressed her experience.

Rani Chatterjee Mumbai Metro Experience

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a beautiful snap of herself enjoying a ride in the Mumbai metro. She donned a casual dual colour comfy top paired with loose-fitting denim. Her open hairdo blushed cheeks, and peaceful toe-point heels rounded her look. In the caption, she wrote, “Pehli bar Mumbai metro me travel kiya bahut acha laga Mumbai ki traffic se bachne ka sabse aasan tarika #ranichatterjee #mumbaimerijaan #mumbaimetro #happy #freelife #mumbailife.”

Rani Chatterjee And Her First-Ever Mumbai Metro Experience, Read 806187

Rani Chatterjee Social Media

Being in showbiz for years, Rani Chatterjee has made millions of fans. She has more than 1 million followers on her profile. Her regular share of pictures, stories, reels etc., keeps her engaged with her audience. At the same time, her fashion and style keep her buzzing online.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

