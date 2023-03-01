Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is one of the leading actresses. She is known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, and Rani No. 786. Rani has been leaving us speechless with her sartorial choices. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also quite famous for her wardrobe selections.

Rani is surely a stunner when it comes to enchanting the audience with her charm. Recently, Rani attended the popular Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The league is made up of 19 games in which teams compete against one another.

Rani was seen supporting the Bhojpuri Dabanggs who were playing against the Chennai Rhinos team. She took to Instagram and shared photos of the match. Rani captioned her photos: “I visited the Ccl for the first time and I enjoyed a lot there sharing same moments #bhojouridabangs vs #chennairainos @manojtiwari.mp @dineshlalyadav @raaghavnayyar @udaytiwary @jay_yadav_actor @ayazkhanactor @pravesh_lal 🧿.” Check below!