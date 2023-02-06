Navigate

Rani Chatterjee Dresses In White; Looks For Her ‘Sapnon Ke Saudagar’

Rani Chatterjee sways and dances, looking for her Sapnon Ke Saudagar.

Rani Chatterjee the Bhojpuri star has been engaging herself with her new looks from her TV show. Rani is back on TV and appears in the Dangal show Mast Mauli. Rani has been active on social media, putting up pictures from her rich and royal character look. But now, Rani is in a different ambience altogether!! There is no richness, there are no jewels decked up on her body. She is seen is a very serene and pleasing look.

Dressed in a white gown, she has gone the Pooja Bhatt way as she looks for her Sapnon Ke Saudagar. Yes, she is seen in a happy mood as she sings the song Oh Mere Sapnon Ke Saudagar. Gleeful and charming in this white, Rani exudes class and grace. She looks extremely cute in this outfit. Her charm is surely addictive as we too feel like swaying to the melodious tunes of this evergreen song.

You can check her video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Rani looks the ever-smiling charmer in this white outfit!! Do you agree with us?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Rani Chatterjee
