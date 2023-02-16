Hot and sexy Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular faces of the Bhojpuri industry. She is known for her roles in films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, and Rani No. 786.

Rani is surely a stunner when it comes to enchanting the audience with her charm. The popular Bhojpuri star is super dedicated when it comes to her fitness, giving the biggest fitness freaks a run for their money. Rani can make anyone go weak in their knees with her killer looks.

The actress makes sure she includes workouts in her fitness routine. She hits the gym as often as possible and focuses on strength training as well as light workouts like jogging. Rani has been winning us over with the fitness goals that she is giving in her latest photos.

Rani took to Instagram and shared her workout mirror selfies. The actress looks stunning in a blue gym wear outfit in the photos. She captioned her post: “Mee time single hood 🧿❤️ #single #life mastlife #gymmotivation #workhard #selflove #blue.” Check below!