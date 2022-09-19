Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses in the country. Known for her hottest and impeccable dance numbers on Bhojpuri screen, the actress has also grabbed eyeballs with her Instagram looks.

The actress is an ardent social media user and given her gorgeous fashion dos on her social media handle, time and again, her fans undoubtedly fall in love with her beauty.

What’s more, apart from her fashion and style, the actress also takes immense interest in fitness and is a freak. Truth be told, the actress often shares candid pictures straight from her gym schedules, leaving us with goals.

Now that being said, she has now shared a set of pictures on her gram, where we could spot her all stunning wearing a sheer black co-Ord set teamed with sleek ponytail and no makeup.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Finally i am here mera pyar 🧡 #gymlife #gymmotivation #love #forever”