Rani Chatterjee the talented Bengali actress has had a long and fruitful career. She has been a woman who has had her ups and downs in life, and has sailed through them with her grit and integrity. Today, being Women’s Day, Rani Chatterjee gets talking about the the speciality of the day. She also comes up with her heart’s feelings on the day.

She says that she has played characters that are strong and patient all through her career. She says that she has taken in a lot of courage from every character that she has played so far. Rani feels that a woman can achieve big things in life.

Her emotions as a woman are felt very visibly in this post as she writes,

Today, on Women’s Day, I am writing my heart’s words, which I have felt on being a woman, one thing was very common in every character I played, every character was strong and patient, I consider myself proud to do so many characters That I got courage from each and every character.. No one on this earth has more courage and stamina than a woman, you just recognize yourself #happywomensday #2023 #ranichatterjee

She puts up varied pictures from her looks in different projects. And the variation is seen in the kind of roles she has played. But as she says, every woman that she has played has been strong.

Truly, every woman is strong from heart!!

We wish all a Happy Women’s Day.

