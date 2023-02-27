Rani Chatterjee is presently busy shooting for her TV show on Dangal, Mast Mauli. She is on top of her performance here in the show, and is seen sporting a very royal look. Rani for a change, is today seen in a no-make-up look. Yes, this is a natural glamour and brilliance in her face that comes out after packing up.

Rani is quick to engage her fans with this no-make-up look that is indeed priceless. She is seen telling her fans about the pack-up glow on her face, and also stresses the fact that she has no make-up here.

She writes on social media,

ranichatterjeeofficial

Verified

After pekup glow ☺️☺️ early morning pekup 🤓 #goodmorning #fam #instamood #mashallah 🧿 no Mekup look 😍

You can check the picture too here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Rani looks a natural in beauty and grace in this no make-up look picture. What do you all say, folks?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.