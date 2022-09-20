Jonathan questioned Sana and Momo about their incredibly close friendship, and they even acknowledged that the group’s members don’t always understand one another.

Jonathan: Sana and Momo never fought for four years after their debut?

Sana and Momo first had to giggle at the curiously exact time frame because Jonathan based his interviews on details from open K-Pop profiles, which typically results in entertaining stories.

Sana: Where did four years come from?

Momo: So we fought after four years?

Sana: Oh and we fought after that?

They then get more serious, saying that they haven’t had a fight in their more than 10 years of friendship.

Momo: I’ve known Sana for ten years?

Sana: More than ten years.

Momo: It’s more than ten years but…

Sana: We’ve never fought.

Momo: Never.

Sana points out that even though they’ve never fought, someone has once attempted to ruin their friendship by spreading false information to both of them.

Sana: Someone attempted to sabotage our relationship, but… When we were young, we wondered aloud in a pitch-black space, “I heard this, but is this true?”

Momo: Ah, I see.

Jonathan: Are you sure?

Momo and Sana both thought they were hearing lying, but they chose to work it out together by being open and honest about what they had heard.

Sana: “I’ve heard this as well. So it’s not [true].” This is what we said.

As Jonathan points out, the individual who tried to sabotage their relationship truly intended to hurt them, so it’s fortunate that they were able to work things out while they were still young.

Jonathan: Who was that? Although you may have been harmed, you found a clever solution.

Momo: Although we were both feeling harmed,

Sana: We were upset, and we kept that feeling for a few weeks.

Momo: We traveled to Korea together and were really close. Since we had to address it

Sana and Momo were so determined to find a solution that they even conducted their chat when others were around since they did not want to delay it any longer.

Jonathan: Is it the reason you switched the lights off?

Momo: Since there were other persons there, the lights were turned off.

Sana: It simply seemed odd. Late at night.

Fortunately, Sana and Momo could come together and continue being great friends.