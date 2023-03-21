Scarlett Johansson is among the most beautiful women in the world and one of the highest-paid actors. Scarlett is undeniably lovely and many men’s ideal woman, but who is her dream man? Have you ever wondered who she finds appealing while being so alluring herself? Johansson did respond to that question years ago, and her response will astound you.

Scarlett married Ryan Reynolds, another of Hollywood’s most attractive actors. The pair split in 2011; she married Romain Dauriac, with whom she divorced in 2017. Since 2020, she has been married to Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson responded to the million-dollar question on Howard Stern’s show in 2017. The show’s host asked the Avengers star to select the hottest male in the world at the time, in her opinion. Scarlett Johansson appeared to be having difficulties coming up with a response. The host provided her with numerous alternatives to make things easy. “Yes, is that Brad Pitt?” he asked. Stern inquired. “Like, honestly, if I could put you in a movie with somebody, who would it be?” Then she delivered the most unexpected response.

These days, that video has become popular on Instagram. In a throwback video, Scarlett Johansson confessed to being physically drawn to renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Check it out –

Source – Koimoi

