Scarlett Johansson, who is best known for her role as The Black Widow in the Avengers movie series, is another fashion icon from whom we can learn a few things about dressing well. Scarlett usually pulls off whatever look she chooses, whether it’s casual attire or her sheer ensemble, the actress has always managed to put up the best fashion ideals up front.

However, while it’s been the era of glitters and shimmers! The Black Widow also vouches to add on the shimmer spark to her couture from the timeline. Almost making a contrast to her character and its literal inference. Time and again, Scarlett has been spotted in some of the best shimmery fashion ideals on the frontline, and never went a moment, when the star failed to mark a stunning appeal on camera in her best designer shimmery couture.

Owing to that, today we are here with her best ever astounding appearances in shimmery dresses that would leave you overawed. Scroll beneath to check on the best-

Remember when Scarlett aced the metallic shimmery look at the red carpet; wearing this sheer golden shimmery one-shoulder adorn. The actress completed the look with sleek hairbun, winged dramatic eyes and nude lips.



When Scarlett exuded glam and glow like a Barbie in this beautiful deep plunging neck pink sequinned bodycon armour. The actress completed the look with soft dewy eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of sleek earrings. The actress completed the look with blushed cheeks.

When Scarlett showed up with her husband at the Tom Ford fashion show in a stylish glittery golden bodycon mini dress. She teamed the look with sleek short hairdo, bold makeup and a pair of gorgeous earpieces.

This one multiplied her glam at the New York Film Festival. Decked up in this gorgeous off-shoulder sequinned Dior gown in black, the actress pulled it off with sleek hairbun, dramatic eyes and nude lips.