We take you back to the time when Scarlett Johansson looked absolutely stunner in a designer feather frill dress in pink at the Hollywood Reporter Actress Roundtable. She was there with other popular celebs from the Hollywood industry, including Jennifer Lopez. Scroll down beneath to check on her outfit, as we decode her style.

In the picture, we can see Scarlett Johansson wearing a beautiful feathery frill strappy midi dress. The outfit showed embellishments of statement black feathers too that added the pop to the outfit. She completed the look with her blonde pulled back hairbun, silver shining bold eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with black strappy heels.

At the Actress Roundtable, organised by Scarlett Johansson spoke about how things changed for her and therefore deciding her changes in roles and choices of roles. She said, “the opportunities for women of every age to play all different types of people” the actress went on to say that earlier where her roles have always been hypersexualised now it is not the case.

She added, “Which, I guess, at the time seemed OK to everyone. It was another time. Even though it wasn’t a part of my own narrative, it was kind of crafted for me by probably a bunch of dudes in the industry. And I guess that worked then, but it was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingenue or the other woman, because it was never anything that I had intended.”

Well, it’s needless to say that we all love how Scarlett Johansson has come so far. The actress started off her career at the very tender age of 7 and since then, the veteran has been turning heads with her brilliant artistry as an actor. However, her most powerful and globally acclaimed role remains the Black Widow that she portrayed in the Marvel Series.