Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’

As per reports online the popular actor Dhanush is all set to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Read below to know all the details

Popular actress Anushka Shetty, who has won the hearts of fans in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is set to make her comeback after a break of a couple of years since the release of ‘Nishabhdam/Silence’ in 2020. Her upcoming film ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ is creating a buzz ahead of its release.

The Scoop: Dhanush Joining In

The latest exciting news from Tollywood is that versatile actor Dhanush has agreed to lend his voice to a peppy song in both the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film. Sources reveal that music composer Radhan, known for his work on ‘Arjun Reddy’, approached Dhanush, who readily agreed after understanding the importance of the song. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the two stars have collaborated; Dhanush previously sang for the Anushka-Arya starrer ‘Irandaam Ulagam’, composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty- Teaser

In an intriguing one-minute teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of Anushka Shetty in her role as Anvitha Ravali Shetty, a skilled chef who approaches food with a scientific perspective rather than a mystical one. Anvitha is portrayed as a pragmatic individual, focused on the practical aspects of her profession. Enter Naveen, who plays the role of Sidhu Polishetty, a stand-up comedian known for his ability to embrace life as it unfolds. The teaser, featuring talented actors including Jayasudha and Murali Sharma, hints at a captivating romantic narrative infused with generous doses of humor, courtesy of Naveen’s well-established comedic timing. Audiences can anticipate a delightful blend of romance and comedy in this upcoming film.

Dhanush’s Work Front

Currently, Dhanush is busy filming his much-awaited magnum opus ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran, which is expected to wrap up by the end of June. Shortly after, he will commence work on his 50th film, which he is also directing for Sun Pictures. The news of his collaboration with Anushka Shetty has sent fans into a frenzy, and anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable musical moment in ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’.