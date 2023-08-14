Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanathara’s ‘Chaleya’ captivates with a show of an unforgettable love story, watch

The anticipation has reached its zenith as the much-awaited film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, treats fans to the second spellbinding song, “Chaleya,” featuring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the mesmerizing Nayanthara in lead roles. The song is a showdown to the film’s promise of an unforgettable love story that is set to capture hearts across languages. With its riveting storyline and star-studded cast, “Jawan” is slated to grace cinema screens on September 7, 2023, simultaneously releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The cinematic endeavor boasts an ensemble cast that includes the renowned Shah Rukh Khan, versatile Nayanthara, and the immensely talented Vijay Sethupathi, while the stunning Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance to further elevate the film’s star power. Helmed by director Atlee, known for his exceptional storytelling, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma serving as co-producer. The movie’s visual brilliance is the result of the cinematographic finesse of DOP GK Vishnu, while the seamless editing is the work of editor Ruben. The captivating world within “Jawan” is brought to life by the artistic vision of production designer T Muthuraj.

Under the musical guidance of the accomplished Anirudh Ravichander, “Chaleya” resonates as a soul-stirring melody that perfectly complements the film’s romantic theme. Penned by the prolific Kumaar, the song’s heartfelt lyrics strike a chord with listeners. The vocals of the esteemed Arijit Singh and the ethereal Shilpa Rao imbue the song with a timeless quality, captivating audiences with their emotive rendition. Farah Khan’s choreography adds a visual dimension that enriches the song’s storytelling, as every step and gesture convey layers of emotion.

Anirudh Ravichander’s musical brilliance shines through in “Chaleya,” with his masterful composition, arrangement, and programming. The song is a result of the synergy of talented musicians and producers, including Shashank Vijay, Arish-Pradeep PJ, Ananthakrrishnan, and more. The sound engineering expertise of Srinivasan M, Shivakiran S, and Rajesh Kannan at Albuquerque Records, Chennai, and Arijit Singh’s vocals recorded by Sukanto Singha, ensure a rich auditory experience. The final touch of perfection is added by Vinay Sridhar and Srinivasan M’s mixing at Albuquerque Records, Chennai, and Luca Pretolesi’s mastering at Studio DMI, Las Vegas.

With “Jawan” showcasing the magical chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, coupled with the creative prowess of director Atlee, audiences are in for an unparalleled cinematic journey. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness the love and emotions that “Jawan” promises to deliver on the silver screen. The film’s visual promotions, meticulously crafted by Ruben Trailer House, and the dedication of the entire team behind “Jawan” ensure that the anticipation will only intensify in the coming weeks.