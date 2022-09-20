Bollywood actresses are completely enamored with the sequin saree trend. The divas, including Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have drawn attention to themselves with their dazzling sequin saree looks. Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently posted a picture wearing a sequin saree with a wine tint. The actress looked stunning in a saree with flowing cape-like sleeves and a chic blouse.

Reflective sequins adorned the blouse and saree, further enhancing her appearance’s appeal. Fans said this looked like Malavika Mohanan. The same designer’s sequin saree was previously worn by the South star a few days prior. She paired it with a deep-cut neckline and a backless blouse. In addition, she added a lovely neckpiece as an accessory to her dress.

Both the divas looked marvelous in their sequin outfits and just sizzled the outfits perfectly. Several celebrities love the sarees and are seen donning them, giving us the hottest looks. The divas are successful in their careers and are loved by a huge number of fans. Fans go crazy over their beautiful looks and fashion game. The actresses style their outfits and just leave us stunned. They are the true fashionistas of the industry.

