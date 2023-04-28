ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor And Her Profound Love For Tea, Check Out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Apr,2023 20:00:47
Shraddha Kapoor is a regular interest in the news headlines. She has impressed the audience with her on-screen performance, style, etc. We all are already aware of her very casual and basic lifestyle. She makes her fans feel she is just like us, who are simple and fun-loving. And one of her prevalent habits, like us, is that she loves to drink tea. The diva is an avid tea lover, and she has expressed her love with an Instagram post. Read more to witness Shraddha Kapoor’s profound tea love.

Shraddha Kapoor And Her Tea Love

In the below picture, Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying a hot sip of tea in the cool weather. Isn’t this picture the exact feeling every tea lover wants?

Shraddha Kapoor And Her Profound Love For Tea, Check Out 802311

Shraddha Kapoor, in the below picture, cheers all the tea lovers. The actress at home is enjoying a full cup of tea, and in the caption, she wrote, “Chai peene walon ka apna Cheers hona chaiye na ??? .”

Shraddha Kapoor And Her Profound Love For Tea, Check Out 802313

Shraddha Kapoor can’t leave without tea. Whether it is her happiness or passing the time, the diva deals with a cup of tea just like here, celebrating her 75 million followers. The actress in the caption wrote, “Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek.
Badi badi Instafam, Choti choti Khushiyaan!!! .”

Shraddha Kapoor Work

The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor is one of the best actresses in the town. She started her journey with Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. Her recent film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Are you a tea lover? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer.

