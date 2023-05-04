Shraddha Kapoor Hides Face From Paps, Netizens' Mixed Reaction

Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most famous and gorgeous in B-town. She is known for her versatility and how she moulds herself into any character. Other than that, the audience is a fan of her flawless glow and style. The diva naturally looks so beautiful that no makeup can do it. She shares her no-makeup look on her social media accounts. And yet again, a video of Shraddha hiding her n ok makeup face is going viral. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Kapoor’s No Makeup Viral Video

In the viral video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen walking in a restaurant. She was dressed in a pink hoodie and black bell-bottom pants. The messy hair bun and white flip-flop rounded her look. She didn’t use any makeup yet looked adorable. The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor is known for her gorgeousness. She has always been in the news for her beauty. However, she is growing younger with her age.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens shared their different opinions. A user said, “Can’t imagine how can someone look so good without makeup hence proving she is an angel from heaven.” The other wrote, “I don’t think she is hiding her face because she has not done makeup it’s because people don’t become jealous of her beauty.” “Daughter with least controversies …unlike father,” said the third.

