Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics

Shraddha Kapoor is a constant interest of the audience. Her flawless glow and style keep her on top. In the latest Instagram photo dump, her new avatar is grabbing the attention

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 May,2023 14:45:22
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the beauties in the tinsel town. Her simple yet attractive personality is something that makes the audience look up to her. She is basic and loves to keep herself fit and fine. This time the diva is grabbing attention with her new short hairstyle. Read more to find out.

Shraddha Kapoor Short Hairstyle

In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress wore a baby pink top paired with loose denim pants and sneakers. However, Shraddha’s cute face with her short hairstyle caught our attention. As usual, she had a cup of tea in her hand and posed for the photo. And in the caption, she wrote, “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo 😋🤣🙃.”

Reacting to Shraddha’s new avatar, users spammed her account. A fan wrote, “Ek toh vaise hi anime dekh dekh kr short hair pasand aane lage, upr se sabse pasandeeda aurat ne bhi short kara liye, earth is healing😍😍.” “Loving the new haircut. Feeling to do the same,” the other commented. Finally, the third person said, “Omg finally chand nikal aaya 🥺❤️.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s Social Media

The actress enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account, with 80.5 million followers. She keeps her fans engaged with her regular updates.

Did you see Shraddha Kapoor’s new look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

