Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles

Here check out Shraddha Kapoor's captivating style in black shades.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023 22:05:20
Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles

The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor is Bollywood’s superstar actor. She started her journey ten years ago with Aashiqui 2, and over a decade, she has gained massive popularity throughout the country. Her on-screen presence and flawless glow make the audience obsessed with her. Besides being a superstar actress, she has a unique taste in fashion. She keeps her best foot forward whenever styling herself. However, the diva loves the classic colour black. Check out her obsession with black.

Shraddha Kapoor, in the below picture, donned a classic black thigh-high slit gown. She paired them with thigh-high black boots. Her bold eye makeup, long earrings, and open hairdo made her appearance look dramatic.

Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles 803288

Slaying the sassy black gown look in a one-shoulder halter neck side slit gown paired with dewy makeup, open flying hairstyle, and square toe stilettos uplifted her glamour appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles 803289

Shraddha Kapoor styled herself in a stunning black jumpsuit. The printed sleeves top paired with chic flare pants suited well together. Her smokey eye makeup, low bun, and style beautifully uplifted her style.

Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles 803290

Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful in this black ruched bodycon dress with her basic makeup and hairstyle. In addition, the high heels added to her glamour.

Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles 803291

Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles 803292

