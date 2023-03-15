Shriya Pilgaonkar the talented Marathi actress is happy to be with her favourite travel buddy and the best storyteller that she has known. Shriya takes the honour of introducing us to her dear Ajoba. She talks about her and her Aai completing the tour of 100 countries with him, at the age of 84. She poses happy pictures with her favourite man and also sends out appreciation galore for his courage and inspiration.

She calls him her inspiration, and talks about the innumerable stories that she has heard from him.

Shriya Pilgaonkar writes,

It was my Ajoba’s childhood dream to see the world . This year at the age of 84, he completed 100 countries . Aai & I surprised him by turning up in the middle of a rainforest to join his century celebration 😊

He has been an inspiration not just to me , but to so many of those who have had the pleasure of being in his company and have heard his stories . Somebody who seeks to live life to the fullest and finds joy in everyday conversation , nature , art , music . Cheers to my favourite travel buddy & the best storyteller 💚🍻Your adventures have only just begun..🧿♥️🙏🏼👏🏼

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

