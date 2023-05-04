ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan's Tremendous Transformation, From Luck To Waltair Veerayya

Shruti Haasan is one of the famous and gorgeous actress in the country. Here check out Shruti Haasan's remarkable transformation from her Bollywood debut film till today

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 May,2023 02:03:57
Shruti Haasan is a famous actress who majorly works in Telugu cinema. However, she has also worked in Hindi cinema. Her quirky style is something that keeps her buzzing online. Shruti made her debut with the film Luck in the year 2009 Imran Khan. At that time, the diva was young and used to look very simple yet attractive.

Shruti Haasan’s Transformation

Shruti Haasan has not featured in many Bollywood films, but when she returned with Ramaiya Vastavaiya, she looked way different than her debut film. Then, she was featured alongside Girish Kumar. In this film, Shruti Haasan got her face structured and looked more classy and stunning.

Over the years, Shruti Haasan has transformed tremendously. Watching her photos from the past, the audience speculated her to have had surgery which the actress boldly accepted and feels it’s okay and people should not comment on her beauty as it is her choice.

Shruti Haasan, in her recent film Waltair Veerayya, looked edgier than in Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Her Instagram post is proof of her mind-blogging transformation throughout the years. In conclusion, Shruti Haasan looks more gorgeous after her surgery.

Shruti Haasan is quite famous on the social media platform Instagram. She has more than 23 million followers on her profile. Her style and engagement post keeps her fans hooked on her. In addition, she loves sharing every detail with her audience.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

