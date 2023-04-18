Tara Sutaria is one of the coolest actresses in B-town. Making her debut with Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria is still experimenting with different genres of movies. Recently, the diva was enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her sister Pia Sutaria. Owing to her success, it is obvious she lives in a lavish and expensive home. And so here we take you on a home tour of Tara Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria today shared a beautiful view of her table in her living room. The light shade interiors, lighting, and view looked aesthetic.

1) Tara Sutaria’s Beautiful Hall

Tara’s home is aesthetic and beautiful. Her living room has ample space with white interiors. The matching white sofa set with a small table and matching carpet adds a minimalistic look.

2) What’s On The Table

Like a classic room, Tara Sutaria’s living room table has a candle stand, different books, and silver showpieces, adding a subtle look.

3) The Dining Table

The dining table is placed in front of the TV. The classic black table decorated with a beautiful flower vase and candles with matching chairs looked lavish. It seems more lavish than a five-star hotel.

4) The Side Table

Tara Sutaria’s living room has a side table decorated beautifully with an artistic vase, flowers, and candles in glasses.

5) Beautiful Lightings

Tara Sutaria has beautiful lighting in all corners of her home, giving the house a moody and aesthetic look.

